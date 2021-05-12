Burgettstown completed a two-game series sweep of Fort Cherry by defeating the visiting Rangers 12-2 in six innings Wednesday in Class 2A Section 4.
Both teams are headed for the WPIAL playoffs, Burgettstown (8-4, 11-5) as the third-place team from the section and Fort Cherry (6-6, 9-7) as the fourth-place finisher.
The Blue Devils had a 13-hit attack and broke open the game late, after leading by only 4-2 in the fourth inning.
A.J. Kuzior was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBI to power Burgettstown’s offense. Nathan Klodowski was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and four runs. Winning pitcher Brodie Kuzior threw a four-hitter and contributed a double to offense.
• Chartiers-Houston scored in every inning, including a pair of six-run frames, as the Bucs steamrolled host Carlynton 19-3 in four innings in Class 2A Section 4.
The Bucs (9-3, 13-3) finish in second place in the section and have won five in a row.
Winning pitcher Matt Rieger was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Jake Mele also drove in three runs, two on sacrifice flies. Chase Bitz ripped a triple and scored three times. Ryan Parise also had three runs.
• Lorenzo Glasser fired a three-hit shutout and Ringgold defeated host Uniontown 10-0 in a six-inning game Class 4A Section 3.
Glasser walked three, struck out four and got plenty of support from Gage Fuller, who hit two doubles and scored a pair of runs. Chad Behrendt and Andrew Mackey also hit doubles, and Remington Lessman drove in two runs. Joey Shumaker scored three times as the Rams moved to 4-7 in section and 8-9 overall.
Uniontown is 2-9, 3-12.
• Washington’s playoff hopes reached an end as the Prexies lost 8-6 at home to Frazier.
Frazier (2-8, 3-10) forged an early 4-1 lead before Washington (2-8, 4-8) closed to within 4-3. The Commodores scored twice in both the fifth and sixth innings to build their lead to 8-4. Wash High managed to get the potential tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but the rally fell short.
Steven Patterson and Taivare Vereen and Steven Patterson each had a double for the Prexies. Daniel Olbrys doubled for Frazier.
• Noah Martin threw a one-hitter, Colton Brightwell and Landon Urcho each had a home run and double and Bentworth defeated Avella 16-0 in a five-inning non-section game.
Urcho had five hits among the 22 produced by Bentworth (6-11). Noah Martin and Zane Woodhouse had doubles.
Martin struck out three and walked only two. The lone hit for Avella (2-11) was a single by Blaze Allen.
• Surging California defeated visiting Charleroi 9-2 in a non-section contest.
The Trojans (12-3) have won 10 in a row.
Payton Conte, Hunter Assad and Fred Conard each had a double among California’s 10 hits. Four Trojan pitchers combined on a two-hitter.
Charleroi is 5-9.
• Greensburg Salem built a three-run lead after two innings and went on to a 7-4 victory over visiting Belle Vernon in Class 4A Section 3.
Ten singles were enough for Greensburg Salem (4-7, 4-9).
Garrett Greco had a triple and Andrew Sokol a double for Belle Vernon (5-6, 5-8). Both players had two hits and Greco drove in a pair of runs.
• AJ Vanata cracked two home runs, scored three runs and knocked in four to help Mapletown to an 11-4 victory over Monessen in Section 2-A.
Brody Evans tripled and scored twice, Cohen Stout doubled, knocked in two runs and winning pitcher Lance Stevenson scored twice for the Maples (2-8, 2-9). Logan Beck had three hits and three RBI and Zack Brewer scored twice and drove in a run.
Monessen fell to 1-8 and 1-12.