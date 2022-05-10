Brodie Kuzior and Ethan Kovach combined on a three-hit shutout as Burgettstown blanked Fort Cherry for the second consecutive day, 5-0, in Class 2A Section 4 Tuesday.
Burgettstown finishes section play with a 10-2 record. The Blue Devils are 12-3 overall.
Kuzior pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits. Kovach got the final five outs for a save.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Burgettstown scored three times, including two on a single by Kovach. The Blue Devils tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth.
Fort Cherry is 7-5 in section and 8-5 overall.
• Ryan Opfer had a big game in Chartiers-Houston’s 11-1 win in six innings over Carlynton in Class 2A Section 4.
Opfer threw a gem, allowing only four hits while striking out 10. He walked only one batter. At the plate, Opfer went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
Jake Mele had two hits and scored three times and Anthony Romano smacked a double as Chartiers-Houston finished in a tie for third place in the section at 7-5. The Bucs are 10-6 overall.
• Chase Malanosky hit a two-run single to cap Beth-Center’s three-run bottom of the seventh inning that gave the Bulldogs a 9-8 come-from-behind win over Waynesburg in non-section action.
Malanosky’s hit scored Dom Revi and Dylan Knizner. The Bulldogs’ first run in the inning scored when Greg Nopwasky was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Revi went 4-for-4 with a double and scored three runs. Nopwasky also had a double for the Bulldogs (6-9).
Trent Stephenson had a triple and Alex Van Sickle doubled for Waynesburg (5-11).
• Trinity scored in four consecutive innings to erase an early deficit and defeat McGuffey 8-5 in a non-section contest.
McGuffey (7-8) led 4-0 in the second inning, but Trinity (6-12) tied it in the third and took the lead with a two-run fourth and added two more runs in the fifth.
Winning pitcher Braydon May worked into the sixth inning and struck out seven. He also hit a triple.
Aiden Metts also tripled for the Hillers and Zach McClenathan had a double.
McGuffey’s Ryan Keith had a double.
• Hunter Assad and Aidan Lowden each drove in four runs as California overpowered Charleroi 14-2 in five innings.
California (9-6) has won five in a row.
Winning pitcher Rick Lawson drove in three runs.
• Wayne Sparks-Gatling threw six shutout innings and Washington scored six runs in the sixth inning to beat visiting Jefferson-Morgan 8-0 in a non-section game.
Sparks-Gatling walked one and struck out six. Zak Burt got the final three outs.
Iain Callan doubled, tripled and scored two runs for Wash High (6-9). Michael Shallcross doubled and drove in a pair. Sparks-Gatling helped his cause with two RBI.
Liam Ankrom had a triple for Jefferson-Morgan (6-6).
• Class 4 A Section 3 champion West Mifflin scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally and beat Ringgold, 6-4.
• Winning pitcher Jack Burt doubled and tripled as Bentworth defeated Avella 12-1 in non-section action.
Bentworth’s Landon Urcho matched his teammate with a double and triple as the Bearcats improved to 9-5.
• Peters Township wrapped up the outright Class 5A Section 4 title late Monday night with a 7-1 win over host Upper St. Clair.
Pitchers Wes Parker and Bryce Thompson combined on a three-hitter and each contributed a double as the Indians finished 9-1 in the section. PT is 16-1 overall.
Jack Kail went 4-for-5 with a double and Drew Ripepi was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Parker also drove in a pair of runs.