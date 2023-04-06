Canon-McMillan forced extra innings by scoring four times in the bottom of the seventh and defeated Mt. Lebanon 8-7 with a two-out RBI single by Cam Russell in the bottom of the eighth Thursday.
The win moves Canon-McMillan to 3-0 in Class 6A Section 2 and 5-1 overall. The Big Macs lead Hempfield and Norwin by one game in the standings.
Mt. Lebo (0-3, 0-7), the defending WPIAL champion, led 7-3 after scoring twice in the top of the seventh. Canon-McMillan rallied and tied the score on a two-out single by Dom Obiecunas that drove in Mason Fixx.
In the eighth, the Big Macs loaded the bases with two outs on a single, sacrifice bunt, walk and hit batsman, setting up Russell’s game-winning hit that scored Ben Peterson and gave C-M a sweep of the three-game series.
Nick Hilbert retired one batter in relief and was the winning pitcher.
• Jacob Fordyce and Tyler Richmond each hit a grand slam as undefeated Carmichaels overpowered Bentworth 15-5 in a non-section contest.
The grand slams came in consecutive innings – the third and fourth – and helped Carmichaels (6-0) overcome seven errors that led to five early unearned runs. Bentworth (5-2) led 5-0 in the second inning.
Aydan Adamson had a double for the Mikes. Liam Lohr was the winning pitcher with four innings of shutout relief.
• Ethan Hadsell hit three doubles and drove in six runs, sparking Charleroi to a 20-8 victory over host California in non-section action.
Ben Shields had a double and three RBI, and Kaden Woods doubled and drove in a pair for Charleroi (4-2), which has won three in a row.
California (3-5) had five extra-base hits, including two doubles by Rickey Lawson, and a double and triple by Aiden Louden. Cam Scripp tripled.
• McGuffey scored eight times in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Fort Cherry 11-8 in a non-section game at Wild Things Park.
McGuffey (5-1) led 3-1 entering the sixth but Fort Cherry (1-5) scored seven times to take an 8-3 lead. McGuffey had its first seven batters reach base in the sixth, with Lincoln Johnson giving the Highlanders the lead with a two-run single. Ross capped the inning with a two-run homer.
McGuffey’s Cameron Dames hit two doubles and Jantezen Durbin also doubled. Luke Sweder had a double for Fort Cherry.
