Albert Gallatin scored the tiebreaking run in the fifth inning stolen base and error, and the Colonials stunned previously undefeated Peters Township 7-6 Monday in a Class 5A Section 4 game.
The loss dropped PT to 6-1 in section and 11-1 overall. The Indians still lead the section by one game over both Bethel Park and Thomas Jefferson.
After PT forged a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, AG (1-5, 1-8) answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning. The Colonials took advantage of four walks in the inning.
AG pushed its lead to 6-2 before PT scored four times in the fifth. Sam Miller had a two-run homer in the inning.
Nick Sampson went 3-for-3 for PT, Jack Lutte had three singles and Tucker Ferris doubled.
AG’s Johnny Skochelak pitched 62 3/ innings. Alex Dolobach threw one pitch to get a game-ending groundout.
• Liam Ankrom scored twice and pitched out of a tight spot in the bottom of the seventh inning to nail down Jefferson-Morgan’s 4-3 win over Bishop Canevin in Class A Section 2.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 4-2) scored single runs in four different innings to forge a 4-0 lead. Rockets starting pitcher Patrick Holaren went five innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out nine.
Bishop Canevin scored twice in the fifth and once in the seventh to make it a one-run game. The Crusaders had bases loaded with two outs but Ankrom induced a game-ending groundout to first base.
Bishop Canevin is 3-2 in section and overall.
• TJ Bucy doubled and drove in three runs to help Thomas Jeffferson to a 10-5 victory over Trinity in a Class 5A game in Section 4.
Winning pitcher Brady Haberman doubled, singled, knocked in a run and scored three for Thomas Jefferson (5-2, 9-3). McClain Finn chipped in with two hits and a run.
Matt Robaugh had a double, triple, knocked in a run and scored twice for the Hillers (1-5, 3-8). Luke Lacock had a double, solo home run and scored twice.
• Johnny Lampe went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI as West Greene swatted Monessen, 13-1 in a five-inning Class A, Section 2 game.
Corey Wise and Ian VanDyne each had two hits for the Pioneers (4-0, 6-3).
Jack Sacco had two doubles and RJ DiEugenio each had a double.
• Trenton Carter went 2-for-3 and knocked in three runs to help Carmichaels take an 11-1 victory from Frazier in a Class A Section 2 game.
Chris Barrish had a double among his two hits, drove in two and scored twice for the Mikes (5-1, 6-1). Nick Ricco had a double, scored twice and knocked in a run. Jacob Fordyce doubled, singled and walked.
Brock Alekson doubled in a run for Frazier (1-5, 2-7).
• AJ Kuzior tripled, singled and drove in three runs to help Burgettown crush Clairton 18-0 in a three-inning Class 2A Section 4 game.
Jackson LaRocka doubled and drove in three for the Blue Devils (7-0, 9-1).Maddox Gratchen had two RBI and scored three times and Nathan Klodowski knocked in two runs.
Clairton fell to 0-8 in the section.
• Brenden Kelleher pitched a six-hitter with nine strikeouts, Tommy Webster homered and Western Beaver defeated Avella 8-3 in Class A Section 1.
Gavin Frank had two hits and scored a run for Avella (2-5, 2-7), which had its two-game winning streak snapped.
• James Shoman threw a two-hit shutout as Yough won at Waynesburg 12-0 to move into a first-place tie in Class 3A Section 4.
Yough (4-2, 5-4) took advantage of nine walks and five errors by Waynesburg (4-3, 4-7). Lincoln Pack had a double for the Raiders.
• Anthony Govern scored on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Kadin Keefer in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Southmoreland a 2-1 win over Charleroi in Class 3A Section 4.
The game was scoreless until the sixth when Southmoreland (4-2, 5-3) pushed across a run. Charleroi (3-3, 5-3) tied it in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Jace Pager.
• Mike McCready tripled and pitched a four-hitter as Greensburg Central Catholic defeated Mapletown 14-1 in five innings in Class A Section 2.
Max Kallock was 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs and three RBi for GCC (5-2, 6-2). A.J. Vanta was 3-for-3 for Mapletown (0-5, 2-6).
• McGuffey scored four runs in the first inning but was blanked the rest of the way as Brownsville rallied for a 5-4 win in Class 3A Section 4.
Brownsville (2-5, -35) scored three times in the third and single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Austin Hall hit two triples for McGuffey.
• Colton Brightwell pitched a three-hitter and Bentworth scored five times in the first inning en route to an 11-1 win over Beth-Center in a key Class 2A Section 1 game.
John Scott, Zane Woodhouse and Lucas Burt doubled for Bentworth (4-2, 4-3).
Ethan Varesko and Riley Henck had doubles for Beth-Center (3-3, 3-5).