Five Trinity pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Brandon Robaugh belted a home run as the Hillers edged Ringgold 3-1 in a non-section game Friday.
Chad Johnson, Braydon May, Robaugh, Zach McClenathan and Brent Kurtz combined for 13 strikeouts and issued only two walks, allowing Trinity to overcome an early 1-0 deficit. Ringgold (5-7) did not have a base hit after the second inning.
Robaugh was the winning pitcher and Kurtz earned a save.
After Ringgold took the 1-0 lead in the first inning, Robaugh hit a solo homer in the second to tie the score. Trinity (3-6) pushed across the go-ahead run in the fourth and added an insurance tally in the fifth.
• Adam Wolfe drove in two runs and Lane Miller had a strong outing on the mound as Fort Cherry edged visiting Freedom 5-4 in a non-section game.
Fort Cherry (7-2) forged a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning and had to hold off a late comeback by Freedom (1-10) as the Bulldogs scored twice in the top of the seventh.
Wolf led the FC offense with three singles. Mitch Cook had a double, the game’s only extra-base hit.
Miller struck out five as the Rangers limited Freedom to six hits.
• Caleb Rice hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the eighth inning and Corey Wise followed with a two-run single as West Greene defeated Waynesburg 12-9 in a non-section game.
West Greene (5-3) overcame an early 5-1 deficit by scoring 11 runs over the final four innings. The Pioneers scored a run in the seventh on a two-out double by Kaden Shields to force extra innings.
Morgan Kiger had a double, triple and two RBI for the Pioneers. Winning pitcher Dalton Lucey pitched two innings of scoreless relief.
Lincoln Pack hit an inside-the-park home run for Waynesburg (2-7).
• One bad inning cost Mapletown in a 6-2 loss to Turkeyfoot in non-section play.
Turkeyfoot scored all its runs in the fifth inning after being no-hit for the first four frames by losing pitcher Landan Stevenson.
Clay Menear had a double for Mapletown (0-5).
• Noah Martin drove in five runs and Landon Urcho pitched five strong innings as Bentworth defeated visiting Monessen 9-4 in a non-section game.
Martin led the way at the plate with a double and a triple. Urcho struck out eight over five innings and helped his cause by going 2-for-3. Bentworth (2-9) won its second game in as many days, scoring 29 runs in those contests.
• South Fayette scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 9-7 win over Central Catholic.
Michael DiMartini had a run-scoring double in the sixth, and two sacrifice flies and an error pushed across three more.
Christian Brandi homered for the Lions (10-2).