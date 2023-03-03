Ella Menear

Eleanor Bailey/The Almanac

Ella Menear reaches backwards during the backstroke leg of the 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday. The Mapletown senior won the event for the third year in a row. She added to her championship total by winning the 100 backstroke Friday for the third consecutive year.

 Eleanor Bailey

PITTSBURGH – Mapletown’s Ella Menear added to her gold medal total Friday at the WPIAL Swimming Championships held at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

Menear successfully defended her title in the girls Class 2A 100-yard backstroke. Menear, who entered the meet with the best seed time, finished first in 54.36 seconds. The Mapletown senior finished two seconds ahead of Hampton freshman Lainey Sheets. Ringgold’s Natalie Noll was sixth in 59.49.

Herald-Standard staff writer Jim Downey contributed to this story.

