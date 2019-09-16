Jillian Marvin
Peters Township's Jillian Marvin (4) battles Moon's Bella Mollica (14) for the soccer ball. Both teams entered the match undefeated in Class 4A Section 2. Marvin scored a second-half goal but Peters Township settled for a 1-1 tie.

 Eleanor Bailey

Peters Township and Moon, the Class 4A Section 2 co-leaders, batted to a 1-1 tie Monday night.

After a scoreless first half, Jillian Marvin gave unbeaten Peters Township (4-0-1, 6-0-1) a 1-0 lead with a goal off an assist by Sarah Heisinger with 36:40 left in regulation. Moon tied the score at 1-1 with 19:26 remaining and the game was scoreless the rest of the way, through two overtimes.

Moon is 4-0-1 in section and 5-0-1 overall.

The teams will meet again Oct. 7 at Moon.

• Paige Marshalek scored 5 goals and became the second player in school history to score 100 career goals during a 13-0 win over Charleroi in a Section 2-A match.

Jocelyn Timlin, who was the first girl to score 100 or more, added 4 for Bentworth (3-0, 6-1). Reagan Schreiber, Alexa Leonetti, Lindsay Davis and Caroline Rice each had a goal. Jasmine Manning got the shutout, the 33rd of her career, which is a school record.

Charleroi fell to 1-3 and 1-5.

• Canon-McMillan extended its winning streak to four matches with a 4-1 victory over Bethel Park in Class 4A Section 2.

Annabel Thomas again led the way for the Big Macs (3-2, 5-2) by scoring two goals. Angelina Hofrichter and Sammi Snyder each contributed one goals.

The goal for Bethel Park (1-4, 3-4) was scored by Macy Mathias.

• Jordan Sekora scored three goals to help McGuffey stop Monessen, 9-2, in Section 3-A.

Sensi Yendell and her sister, Lola, each scored twice for the Highlanders (3-1, 4-3). Cameron Moore and Rachel Dittmer also scored for McGuffey.

Monessen fell to 0-4 and 1-6.

• Morgan Eindoshofer scored two first-half goals, Jillian Butchki had two in the second half and Belle Vernon defeated Greensburg Salem 5-0 in Class 3A Section 2 match.

The win keep Belle Vernon undefeated in the section (4-0). The Leopards are 5-1 overall.

Farrah reader scored a goal for Belle Vernon, which led 3-0 at halftime.

Goalkeeper Grace Henderson made seven first-half saves.

