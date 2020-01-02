Allie Brownlee scored 12 points and Avella pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 45-27 victory over California in a Section 2-A game.
The Eagles (3-0, 6-2), winners of four of their last five, outscored host California (2-2, 5-5) by 16 points, 18-2, in the fourth quarter.
California was paced by Sydney Smichnick’s 11 points.
Washington 42, Charleroi 39:
Cass Lewis led a fast start for Washington as the Prexies held off Charleroi to end a five-game losing with a 42-39 win in Class 3A Section 2.
Lewis' team-high 14 points helped Washington (1-2, 3-5) build a 27-15 halftime lead and fend off a second-half rally from the Cougars.
Charleroi (3-1, 6-4) suffered its first section loss and fell into a tie with South Park for second place despite limiting the Prexies to three points in the third quarter and outscoring them by four in the final eight minutes.
Bella Skobel led the Cougars with a game-high 17 points.
Randi Thomas added 10 for Washington.
Hundred 62, Jefferson-Morgan 25: A quick start and even more powerful finish led Hundred to a 62-25 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game.
Sydney Duckworth scored 19 points for visiting Hundred (2-6), which led 29-11 at halftime and outscored the Rockets (1-5) by 14-4 in the fourth quarter.
Autumn Gustovich and Abby Ankrom each scored 8 points for Jefferson-Morgan.
Chartiers-Houston 39, Fort Cherry 25: Chartiers-Houston rallied from a first-quarter deficit and knocked off Fort Cherry, 39-25 in a Class 2A game in Section 3.
Zamierah Edwards led the Bucs (3-0, 6-3) with 15 points. Chartiers-Houston trailed 12-4 after one quarter but shut the Rangers out, 18-0, in the second for a 22-12 halftime lead.
Jaida Bish scored 12 of her 14 points in the first quarter by hitting four straight three-point attempts for the visiting Fort Cherry (2-2, 3-6), which has lost three straight.
Beth-Center 52, Brownsville 35: Beth-Center erupted in the fourth quarter to secure a 52-35 victory over Brownsville in a Class 3A game in Section 2.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 6-2) led 34-31 after three quarters but outscored Brownsville (2-2, 5-2) by 18-4 in the fourth.
Olivia Greco and Anna Sloan each scored 13 points for Beth-Center, which won its fourth straight.
Brownsville was led by Emma Seto’s 12 points and Aniya Tarpley’s 10 points.
Bishop Canevin 75, Carmichaels 32: Alyssa Pollice and Diajha Allen combined for 42 points in Bishop Canevin’s 75-32 victory over Carmichaels in a Class 2A game in Section 3.
Pollice poured in 22 points and Allen had 20 for Bishop Canevin (4-0, 5-4), which led 35-19 at halftime.
Carmichaels (0-3, 2-8) was led by Emma Hyatt’s eight points and four rebounds.
Seton LaSalle 58, McGuffey 30: Vanessa Hudson and Sarah Merlina combined for 33 points and Seton LaSalle remained in first place in Class 3A Section 2 with a 58-30 win at McGuffey.
The Rebels (4-0, 7-3) used two big quarters to pull away. A 21-7 scoring edge in the second quarter opened a 37-18 halftime lead. McGuffey (0-4, 3-6) closed to within 43-27 after three quarters but the visitors outscored the Highlanders 15-3 in the fourth quarter.
Hudson led Seton LaSalle with 17 points, Merlina had 16 and Ava Dursi 12.
Kiera Nicolella paced McGuffey’s offense with 11 points.
Connellsville 47, Canon-McMillan 37: One bad quarter is what separated Canon-McMillan from its first Class 6A Section 2 win of the season.
The Big Macs were outscored 17-5 in the third quarter and lost to visiting Connellsville, 47-37.
The score was tied 19-19 at halftime before Connellsville (1-3, 3-6) took control in the pivotal third quarter. Baileigh Bishop led three Falcons in double figures with 13 points.
Canon-McMillan (0-4, 1-9) was led by Tori Wesolowski’s eight points.
Belle Vernon 68, Yough 25: Belle Vernon was in control from start to finish in a 68-25 victory over visiting Yough in Class 4A Section 3.
The Leopards (3-1, 7-2) scored 43 first-half points and held Yough (0-4, 3-8) to single-digit scoring in three of the fourth quarters.
Jenna Dawson led Belle Vernon with a game-high 19 points. Rachel Wobrak was close behind with 17 points and Presleigh Colditz scored a career-high 13 points. The Leopards made nine three-point field goals with Dawson and Colditz each making three.
Yough’s Laney Gerdich had 13 points.
South Park 56, Waynesburg 45: Danielle DeProspo scored 24 points, which included some torrid free-throw shooting, sparking South Park to a 56-45 victory over host Waynesburg in Class 3A Section 2.
DeProspo made three three-point field goals and converted 11 of 12 free throws, helping the Eagles improved to 3-1 in the section and 4-5 overall. Maddie Graham followed with 16 points.
Jules Fowler paced Waynesburg (0-4, 4-5) with 14 points and Clara Paige Miller had 12. The Raiders hurt their chances of a win by making only 12 of 28 free throws.
Burgettstown 61, Frazier 19: Emily Prasko scored a game-high 14 points and Frazier was unable to top seven points in any quarter as Burgettstown overwhelmed the Commodores 61-19 in Class 2A Section 3 action.
The Blue Devils (2-1, 7-3) led 12-2 after the first quarter and 29-9 at halftime. Avery Havelka and Maddy Kozares both finished with nine points.
Sierra Twigg was the lone player for Frazier (1-3, 2-8) in double figures with 11 points.
In other games: Class 4A Section 3 leader Southmoreland defeated Ringgold, 48-26, and Moon slipped past South Fayette, 46-34, in Class 5A Section 1.