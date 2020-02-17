PITTSBURGH – Belle Vernon got off to a slow start and never could dig out of an early hole as the Leopards lost to Freeport 44-38 Monday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball playoffs at North Hills Middle School.
Freeport (17-6) advances to play undefeated Southmoreland (22-0) in the quarterfinals on Thursday night. Belle Vernon ends its season with a 16-7 record.
Belle Vernon committed six costly turnovers in the first quarter as the Leopards fell behind 10-7. Freeport, which has won four in a row, led 22-19 at halftime and 30-26 after three quarters.
The Leopards made a fourth-quarter comeback and closed to within a single point at 38-37 after a basket by Jenna Dawson with 40 seconds remaining. Freeport, however, secured the win in the closing seconds.
Madeline Clark led the Yellowjackets with a game-high 13 points. Syndey Shemanski followed with 12 points and Melaina DeZort had 10. Clark scored seven of her points in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Senior Rachel Wobrak and Dawson, a freshman, shared scoring honors for Belle Vernon with 10 points apiece. Junior Taylor Rodriguez scored nine points.