PIAA logo

PIAA logo

STATE COLLEGE – Four area golfers had top-10 finishes Tuesday at the PIAA Individual Golf Championships at Penn State.

Canonsburg resident Rocco Salvitti, a senior at Central Catholic, had the best finish as he was the runner-up in Class 3A boys. Salvitti shot a final round of 71, which included a 3-under par 33 on the back nine, and finished at 3-under for the tournament. He was one shot behind winner Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest, who shot 73 Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In