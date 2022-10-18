STATE COLLEGE – Four area golfers had top-10 finishes Tuesday at the PIAA Individual Golf Championships at Penn State.
Canonsburg resident Rocco Salvitti, a senior at Central Catholic, had the best finish as he was the runner-up in Class 3A boys. Salvitti shot a final round of 71, which included a 3-under par 33 on the back nine, and finished at 3-under for the tournament. He was one shot behind winner Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest, who shot 73 Tuesday.
Peters Township’s Colton Lusk also had a good day as he finished tied for 10th place after a round of 75. Lusk shot 40 on the front and 1-under 35 on the back side. He gained eight places on the leaderboard in the second round.
In Class 3A girls, South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh and Peters Township freshman Ellie Benson tied for fourth place at 5-over. Malosh and Benson began the day tied for seventh place and each shot a final-round 73. They finished 10 shots behind winner Sydney Yermish, who was 5-under for the two rounds after shooting 67 on Tuesday.
In Class 2A boys, Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney shot 83 to finished in a tie for 30th place. Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr moved up three places and tied for 38th after shooting 81.
In Class 2A girls, Beth-Center’s Gianna Petersen tied for 32nd with a two-day total of 203.
The Peters Township girls will compete in the Class 3A team competition today.
