McDONALD -- Maddox Truschel scored on a 10-yard quarterback draw with 47 seconds remaining as Fort Cherry stunned previously undefeated Rochester 21-19 at Jim Garry Stadium Friday in a Class A Big 7 game.
The win was the second in a row for Fort Cherry (2-3, 2-3), which twice gained the lead in the fourth quarter. A 3-yard touchdown run by Chase Belsterling gave the Rangers a 14-13 lead with 3:01 to play, but Rochester (4-1, 4-1) went on top 19-14 on Jerome Mullins' 37-yard scoring reception.
Rochester led 13-0 in the second quarter before Fort Cherry got on the scoreboard on the first 10-yard TD run by Truschel.
On his second scoring run, Truschel was able to beat Rochester defenders to the front right conrer of the end zone and get the ball over the goal line before being pushed out of bounds. Rochester then drove to the FC 41 before turning the ball on on downs.
Truschel completed 10 of 16 passes for 152 yards and rushed for 95 yards on 17 attempts. FC's Anthony Dalesandro caught five passes for 104 yards.