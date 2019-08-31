CARNEGIE — Dallas Paolino ran for three first-half touchdowns and caught a TD pass int he second half, Cahuncie Mickens returned a punt 69 yards for a score and Carlynton defeated Fort Cherry 42-8 in a Class 2A Three Rivers Conference game.
Carlynton (1-0, 2-0) led 13-0 after one quarter and 27-0 at halftime.
Paolino scored on runs of seven, five and six yards int he3 first half and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Babish in the third quarter. Paolino rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries.
The touchdown for Fort Cherry (0-1, 0-2) came in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by Noah Babirad, who threw a two-point conversion pass to Jackson Clevenger.