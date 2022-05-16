The WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs began with preliminary round games Monday afternoon before rain moved into Western Pennsylvania.
Two games involved local softball teams and they came away with split results.
Fort Cherry advanced in Class 2A with an 11-4 win over Section 1 rival Carlynton in a game played at Trinity.
Peters Township, however, suffered an 8-0 loss to North Allegheny in a Class 6A contest at West Mifflin.
Winning pitcher Adryonna Herbst threw a four-hitter and struck out 12 as Fort Cherry improved its record to 5-9. The Rangers advance to play top-seeded Neshannock in the first round Wednesday (5 p.m.) at Sewickley Academy.
Carlynton scored the first run of the game but Fort Cherry scored twice in the bottom of the first, second and third innings and broke the game open with a four-run frame.
Heather Coughenour and Aaleyah Nardozi each hit RBI triples for the Rangers and Hebrst had a key double.
North Allegheny’s Anne Melle threw a four-hit shutout against Peters Township (7-10). Sami Bewick had two of PT’s hits.
In Class 5A baseball, Connellsville blanked McKeesport 6-0 and the Falcons will play top-seeded Peters Township today at Ross Memorial Park.