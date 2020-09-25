MAPLETOWN — Jordan Zuzak rushed for 234 yards on 14 carries and scored five touchdowns as California remained undefeated with a 49-18 victory over Mapletown in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
California (2-0, 2-0) broke the game open by scoring 30 points in the final 7:40 of the first half to take a 42-6 lead.
Zuzak scored on runs of four, 15, 43 and 22 yards in the first half, the latter with 31 seconds remaining before halftime. He added his fifth touchdown, covering 39 yards, midway through the third quarter.
Mapletown (0-3, 0-3) led 6-0 late in the first quarter after Landan Stevenson caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Max Vanata. Stevenson added a pair of second-half TD runs, covering 19 and 39 yards. He finished with 137 rushing yards on 17 carries. Vanata was 4-for-5 for 119 yards.
California received an 11-yard touchdown run from Damani Stafford that tied the score at 6-6 in the first quarter, and a one-yard TD plunge from Addison Panepinto in the second quarter.
California had 337 rushing yards.