Donte Newton

Ringgold is hoping for a breakthrough season in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference after enduring a winless campaign in 2022.

Jim Downey/ For the Observer-Reporter

When Marcus McCullough was hired to become the football coach at Ringgold, his alma mater, for the 2022 season, he knew it was going to take time to get his program going in the right direction.

Time is exactly what McCullough and his staff have been putting in as they are looking to get things turned around this year, as the Rams have won a total of six games over the past five seasons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription