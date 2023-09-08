CHARLEROI — Ryan Kuroda had a pair of short touchdown runs in the second half, sparking Yough to a 20-14 come-from-behind win over Charleroi on Friday night.
Charleroi (0-2) led 14-6 at halftime but Yough (1-2) did all of the scoring in the second half. Kuroda had a one-yard TD plunge in the third quarter that cut Charleroi's lead to 14-12, and added the game-winner on a five-yard run in the fourth period.
