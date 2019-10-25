ELLSWORTH — Jonathan Wolfe rushed for 216 yards on 45 carries and scored four touchdowns, the last one a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter as Jefferson-Morgan outscored Bentworth, 46-39, in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game on Friday night.
Wolfe scored on runs of 10, 10, 18 and 51 for the Rockets (3-4, 3-7). Cole Jones ran for a score and threw for one.
Shawn Dziak completed 22 of 45 passes for 418 yards and four TDs for the Bearcats (2-5, 2-8). Owen Petrisek caught six passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards and two scores. Petrisek broke the school's single-season touchdown record with his 19th. Ethan Tush had 17 in 2015. Dylan Farkas caught 8 passes for 131 yards and two TDs.