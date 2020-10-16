ROGERSVILLE — West Greene running back Corey Wise needed only four carries to rack up 101 yards and two touchdowns, and Wesley Whipkey completed 5 of 5 passes for 79 yards and three touchdowns, as the Pioneers pounded visiting Brownsville 53-12 Friday night.
The game was scheduled late Wednesday, after Monessen had informed West Greene that it was forfeiting its final two games of the season. So, technically, the Pioneers won two games in one day.
Whipkey connected with Dalton Lucey for a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter before he found Nathan Orndoff for a pair of touchdowns as the Pioneers (3-3) raced to a 47-0 halftime advantage.
Wise scored on touchdown runs of 31 and 59 yards in the first half. Colin Brady and Seth Burns also added touchdown runs to round out West Greene's first-half scoring.
Eric Allen found the end zone for Brownsville (0-6) with a pair of second-half rushing touchdowns.
Johnny Lampe rounded out the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.