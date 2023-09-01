MT. LEBANON — Jonah Williamson passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, powering fast-starting Trinity rolled to a 38-0 victory over Chartiers Valley in a non-conference game played Friday night at Mt. Lebanon High School.
Trinity (2-0) did all of its scoring in the first half, forging a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Williamson threw two touchdown passes to Dominic DeRubbo, covering 15 and 10 yards, and hooked up with Luke Lacock for an 85-yard scoring pass late in the first quarter.
Williamson added a 15-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter.
Andrew Durig opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run. Durig finished with 95 yards on 16 carries.
Williamson complated seven of 11 passes for 166 yards. DeRubbo had six catches for 81 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.