CONNELLSVILLE — Jonah Williamson had a hand in all of Trinity's scores in the Hillers' 41-40 victory over Connellsville in Big Seven Conference play Friday night.
Williamson rushed for 233 yards on 23 carries and was 12-of-14 for 234 yards.
The Falcons (0-1, 2-2) took a 40-35 lead on Jayden McBride's 28-yard run in the fourth quarter, but Williamson drove the Hillers (1-0, 3-1) back down the field on the ensuing drive that he capped off on a 32-yard run. Trinity attempted the two-point conversion for a three-point advantage, but the pass attempt was no good.
Williamson also scored on runs of five and 12 yards. Williamson threw two touchdown passes to Luke Lacock and one to Dante DeRubbo.
Lacock caught six passes for 156 yards.
