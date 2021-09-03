BRIDGEVILLE — Devin Whitlock passed for 135 yards, rushed for 133 and was responsible for five touchdowns as Belle Vernon stomped on Chartiers Valley, 49-14 Friday in a nonconference game.
Whitlock scored on runs of 32 and 48 yards in the first quarter, 2 yards in the second quarter, and 48 yards in the third quarter.
He also passed for a touchdown, finding Tanner Steeber from eight yards in the third quarter. Whitlock completed 9 of 11 passes.
Quinton Marton rushed for 78 yards on six carries and scored on a 46-yard run in the second quarter.
Tyler Kovach hit all seven point-after attempts for Belle Vernon.