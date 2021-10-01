BELLE VERNON – For the second straight week, Belle Vernon hosted an undefeated Big Eight Conference opponent.
And for the second consecutive Friday night, the Leopards protected their gold turf as they defeated Laurel Highlands, 56-14.
Despite the win, Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert wasn’t overly happy with how his team played.
“I thought it was sloppy early on but we found a way to do what we need to do,” said Humbert. “I think we knew early on that we would have what we wanted and to get their offense off the field and put ours on.”
LH coach Rich Kolesar said his team many too many miscues to win.
“We played hard but made too many mistakes,” he said. “Every single week in this conference, you play really good teams.”
Belle Vernon sophomore Jake Gedekoh, starting at tailback because of Quinton Martin sitting out because of injury, rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, and senior Devin Whitlock rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 64-yard punt return for a score.
After the game, Gedekoh spoke in a humble tone with appreciation for the job the offensive line did.
“They did a great job of blocking and (the holes) were open a lot,” he said. “I just had to make one move to get a good gain.”
Belle Vernon (3-0, 5-0) finished with 298 yards rushing on 34 carries, and it had 377 yards of total offense on 42 plays, while LH (2-1, 4-1) had 269 yards on 56 plays.
“I am really proud of how line played and Cole Weightman again proved he is a beat blocking,” Humbert said. “He also had two catches and 11 tackles.”
Whitlock opened the scoring with 48 seconds to go in the first quarter with the 64-yard punt return and Tyler Kovatch’s extra point made the score 7-0.
The teams exchanged possessions into the second quarter, and Whitlock gave the Leps a 14-0 lead with 6:40 to go in the half when he went in from five yards out.
The Mustangs answered immediately with a big play of their own. Three plays later, on third-and-8 from their own 22, Gallagher hit Keondre DeShields with a 78-yard scoring strike with 5:38 left in the half. Harry Radcliffe’s extra point cut the Belle Vernon lead in half, 14-7.
After a Belle Vernon punt, LH was moving the ball and was looking to tie the game. However, there was confusion, and a Gallagher pass was intercepted by Belle Vernon’s Evam Pohlot.
“It was a little miscommunication,” Kolesar said. “In a big game like this, one little mistake can cost you.”
On the next play, Whitlock raced 63 yards to the LH 2, and Jake Gedekoh scored on the next play and Belle Vernon led 21-7 at the half.
Gedekoh added touchdown runs of 26, 10 and seven yards in the second half with Craig Dongilli and Whitlock adding the other two Belle Vernon scores.
Jayden Pratt caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Gallagher in the third quarter.
Gallagher completed 17 of 28 passes for 219 yards and two scores.
Adam LaCarte and Logan Cunningham also had interceptions for Belle Vernon.
Both teams continue conference play Friday as Laurel Highlands hosts Thomas Jefferson and Belle Vernon heads to Ringgold.