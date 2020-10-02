UNIONTOWN — Devin Whitlock had a hand in five first-half touchdowns, leading Belle Vernon to a 49-0 victory over Laurel Highlands in Class 4A Big Eight Conference game Friday night.
Belle Vernon (3-1, 3-1, bounced back from its first loss of the season last week to Thomas Jefferson by scoring 21 points in each of the first two quarters against Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-3).
Whitlock scored on a 36-yard run to open the scoring, then passed 35 yards to Dane Anden and nine yards to Tanner Steeber to give the Leopards a 21-0 lead.
Whitlock then struck on defense, returning an intercepted pass 41 yards to make it 28-0. Quinton Martin's 45-yard run made it 35-0 and Whitlock tacked on a 29-yard scoring run before halftime.
The only TD in the second half was a one-yard plunge by Ryan Hamer.
Whitlock rushed for 109 yards on only four carries and completed seven of 11 passes for 110 yards. Cole Weightman led the Belle Vernon defense with nine tackles.