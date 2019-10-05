REPUBLIC — McKinley Whipkey ran for 174 yards and four touchdowns and caught a long TD pass, and Marshall Whipkey passed for two scores and ran 80 yards for another TD as undefeated McGuffey pulled away late for a 48-22 win over Brownsville in the Class 2A Interstate Conference on Friday night.
McGuffey (5-0, 7-0) remained atop the conference standings but was challenged by Brownsville (1-3, 2-5). The Falcons trailed by only 22-16 early in the second half and 29-22 late in the third quarter. However, McKinley Whipkey's TD runs of two and 47 yards pushed McGuffey's lead to 41-22 in the fourth quarter.
The Highlanders sealed the win when Nate Yagle caught an 80-yard TD pass from Marshall Whipkey, who completed seven of 11 for 189 yards and rushed for 113 yards on nine carries.
Timmy Bannasch ran for a game-high 282 yards and scored three touchdowns for Brownsville.