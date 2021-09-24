AVELLA — West Greene quarterback Wesley Whipkey threw for three first-quarter touchdowns and rushed for another as the Pioneers earned a 48-0 victory over Avella Friday night.
Whipkey opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run and completed touchdowns passes of 30 yards to Dalton Lucey, 25 yards to Hunter Hamilton and 37 yards to Nathan Orndoff to pace West Greene to a 28-0, first-quarter advantage.
The Pioneers, who held the Eagles to just five yards rushing and 55 through the air, rounded out the scoring with touchdown runs of 24 yards by Colin Brady, 21 yards by Corey Wise and six yards by Billy Whitlach.
Whipkey completed 5 of 7 passes for 170 yards, while Brady carried the ball four times for 68 yards and Wise had 54 yards on four receptions.