Today’s “When Sports Were Played” takes us back to Oct. 8, 1999, when Fort Cherry’s Mike Vernillo set the WPIAL’s all-time rushing record during a Rangers victory over Cornell.
CORAOPOLIS – Fort Cherry running back Mike Vernillo took the football on second-and-seven at the Cornell 30-yard line with 1:34 left in the first quarter.
He hit the hole up the middle and seven yards later, it became one of the most significant runs in WPIAL history.
The burst made Vernillo the all-time leading rusher in WPIAL history.
“The play was a punk 8-yard run,” Vernillo said. “I didn’t even realize it right then. Before the drive started, they said I needed about 40 yards to break it.”
Vernillo needed 92 yards before the game to eclipse Matt Gavrish of Penn Trafford, who finished his career in 1997 with 6,512. He assaulted it early and led Fort Cherry (3-1, 5-1) to a 43-6 win over Cornell at Frank Letteri Stadium.
On his first carry, Vernillo ran up the middle, then slipped left for a 29-yard gain. He gained 12 yards on the next play. At the Cornell 13, he added seven to the total, then one yard on third-and-one at the 4.
Brandon Chiera capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown with 6:56 left in the first.
When the Rangers got the ball back, Vernillo took a pitch left for 12 yards. On the next play, Vernillo piled on eight yards and needed only 23 to break Gavrish’s mark.
Runs of 13 and three yards led to the record-breaking run.
Vernillo finished with 195 yards and two touchdowns – a 10-yard run in the second quarter and a 48-yarder in the third – on 15 carries. His record stands at 6,616 yards.
“What can you say?” Fort Cherry coach Jim Garry said. “I’m glad for Mike and I’m glad it’s over. I know Mike’s glad it’s over.”
Following the run, Garry called a timeout as the public address announcer informed the crowd of the accomplishment. Vernillo received a standing ovation.
Vernillo walked off the field as Garry awarded him the football. Vernillo then presented his father, John, the ball. His parents watched the game from the sidelines.
He got to sit out the next two plays as sports broadcasters interviewed him on the sidelines.
When he got back into the game, Vernillo ran for a two-point conversion that gave Fort Cherry a 15-0 lead.
“I shed a little tear or two,” Vernillo said. “I’ve been working with these coaches and players for the last four years. We work well as a team and I’ve had a lot of good blockers in front of me.”
Fort Cherry amassed 324 yards rushing but quarterback Matt Baldigowski and receiver Adam Moss worked the passing game well. Baldigowski completed eight of nine attempts for 166 yards with three touchdowns to Moss. The flanker finished with seven catches for 98 yards, including receptions on four consecutive plays.
“Moss and (Perry) Ivery are two good pass receivers,” Garry said. “They make plays.”
Fort Cherry simply had too many playmakers for Cornell.
“Fort Cherry is just a better football team,” Cornell coach Gary Zaborowski said. “They played together for four years.”