ROGERSVILLE — West Greene got off to a rocky start, falling 41-31 to Cameron in the season opener Friday night.
Colin Brady rushed 26 times for 256 yards and scored three touchdowns. Brady spent the game at running back. Cooper Champers played quarterback and completed 4 of 6 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown pass of 74 yards to Brady.
