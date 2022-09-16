MONONGAHELA — Ringgold was unable to score a victory Friday night, the program honored its 1982 and 1987 teams, as West Mifflin posted a 25-0 win over the Rams.
West Mifflin (1-0, 1-3) led 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime. Shai Newby completed 10-of-12 passes for 182 yards and ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Ty'jeir Williams caught eight passes for 109 yards.
