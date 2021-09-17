ROGERSVILLE – Many people had the California Trojans pegged to repeat as champions in Tri-County South Conference. After their 48-22 win over the Trojans last night, the West Greene Pioneers might have those people rethinking their predictions.
The Pioneers dominated the game on the ground, rushing for 380 yards behind key performances by their running back tandem of senior Corey Wise and sophomore Colin Brady.
West Greene head coach Brian Hanson knew his ground game and the play of his offensive line would be the key to the victory.
“It was straight smashmouth football.” Hanson said. “It’s what we try to do each week in practice. We say, what we do in practice other teams can’t replicate. Our recipe tonight was playing fundamental football as hard as we can.”
California came into the game as one of the hottest offenses in Class A, scoring 49 points against Waynesburg only a week prior. The Pioneers stymied the Trojans’ high-flying offense, holding it to 22 points and 76 yards rushing.
“We knew they had a quarterback who could run and throw.” Hanson said. “He got some yards on us, but we were able to give them a look that maybe they haven’t seen yet.”
West Greene hopped out to a 7-0 in the first quarter behind a 31-yard rush by Wise and the Pioneers climbed to a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Hanson put the ball in the hands on his senior running back all night.
“It means a lot.” Wise said about Hanson leaning on him throughout the game. “It gives me more motivation to do my job and get the job done correctly.”
While Wise got more carries, Brady ended the night with more yards, 194 on 13 carries and three scores to be exact. “Mr. Big Play Brady” had multiple runs over 50 yards but credits his blockers for his success.
“It felt really good but I got to give it up to my lead blockers.” Brady said. “It’s gotta go all to them, they’re the support of the team”
Next week the Pioneers (1-0, 2-2) will try and move to a winning record for the first time this season when they travel to Avella for another Tri-County South matchup.
California entered 2-0 with victories over two Double-A teams. Even with the confidence his team had, California head coach Ed Wood knew this game wasn’t going to be easy to win.
“Anytime you’re 2-0 its going to develop some confidence within your team,” Wood said, “but we’re playing a team, I know they lost a game or two, but they are just as well coached and prepared as we are.”
After a dropping their first game of the season the Trojans (0-1, 2-1) will look to rebound next week when they host Mapletown.