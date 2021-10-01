ROGERSVILLE – When Carmichaels traveled to West Greene Friday night to take on the Pioneers in a matchup of undefeated Tri-County South Conference teams, something had to give. The Pioneers, behind a raucous crowd at Kennedy Field were able to prevail, 41-20.
West Greene entered on a three-game winning streak and was averaging just north of 44 points in those contests. West Greene head coach Brian Hanson could see the confidence of his team growing.
“Every time you can build on your resume,” Hanson said. “Every time you get the taste of victory, it starts to build confidence.”
It was Carmichaels that jumped out to a 7-0 lead after senior wide receiver Zachary Kerik caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Trenton Carter. Unfortunately for the Mikes, it was all West Greene from there. The Pioneers scored 34 unanswered points to take control of the game.
“It was nice to see. We had to lean on some guys tonight and move some guys around due to injuries,” Hanson said. “It was great to see us contain their star players and play as a team.”
While the statistics sheet and boxscore might make this one look like an easy win, it was anything but for the Pioneers. At one point in the third quarter senior wide receiver Nathan Orndoff, senior running back Corey Wise and sophomore running back Colin Brady were all on the bench with injuries.
“That’s when you have to lean on that offensive line,” Hanson said. “It was good that we came out with the win, but we need to get those guys healthy because they’re three of the best guys in the conference.”
Orndoff got the scoring started for West Greene with a 27-yard touchdown pass thrown by senior quarterback Wesley Whipkey. The Pioneers also added two rushing touchdowns, one by Whipkey and another by Brady, to make the score 21-7 at the half.
“My linemen took a huge step up tonight.” Brady said. “I got the holes I needed and made the runs I needed.”
West Greene carried the momentum of the first half into the third quarter when Whipkey found senior wide receiver Dalton Lucey for a 36-yard touchdown.
“Whenever you can have the passing element of the game it really keeps the defense on their toes.” Whipkey said. “I always love to pass; we have receivers who love to catch, and I know Coach Hanson loves to pass, so it’s really a crucial part of our game.”
Whipkey ended the night with three completions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The Pioneers ended their scoring night with two touchdown runs by Brady, one for 45 yards and a late fourth-quarter backbreaker of 47 yards. Brady ended the night rushing for 184 yards on 17 carries and three scores.
Next week, the Pioneers (4-2, 3-0) will look to stay perfect in conference play when they host Bentworth for another Tri-County South showdown.
Carmichaels played well offensively but gave up too many big plays on defense. Mikes head coach Ron Gallagher knew his team was in for a challenge trying to stop the dominant rushing attack of the Pioneers.
“They got two good running backs.” Gallagher said before the game. “We’ve been practicing all week about being physical and be able to stop the run, but they can also throw the ball, so we’ve been practicing for it all this week.”
Carmichaels (2-1, 4-2) will look to bounce back next week as they host Monessen.