CAMERON, W.Va. — West Greene rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to edge Cameron, W.Va., 28-24, on Friday night.
Cameron, who qualified for the West Virginia state playoffs the last two years, had a 24-15 lead with 11:56 remaining before the Pioneers started their comeback.
Johnny Lampe scored on a one-yard run at 6:45 and Patrick Durbin connected on his second PAT to pull West Greene within two. Lane Allison threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Chambers at 2:30 to provide the visitors with their first lead since 7:34 of the first quarter.
Cameron marched to the Pioneers' 10-yard line with 28 seconds remaining, but Billy Whitlatch stopped the drive abruptly with an interception. Levi Smith was closing in on a sack when the Cameron quarterback threw up a pass that Whitlatch stepped in front of the receiver for the pick.
Colin Brady was the game's leading rusher with 143 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Allison was 10-of-22 for 141 yards and one touchdown. Chambers caught two passes for 49 yards.
