ROGERSVILLE — Johnny Lampe scored four touchdowns and forced a fumble that resulted in a score in West Greene’s 47-14 victory over Carmichaels on Friday night in Tri-County South Conference play.
The Pioneers' victory came with a price, as senior running back Colin Brady was taken off the field after being tackled near the Mikes' sideline with 10:42 left in the third quarter. There were no further details available at press time other than Brady was taken to a nearby hospital.
