ROGERSVILLE — Colin Brady rushed for 184 yards on nine carries and went over 2,000 yards for high school career to lead West Greene to a 56-8 rout of Jefferson-Morgan in a Tri-County South Conference game Friday evening.
Brady scored on runs of 12, 10, 19 and 94 yards for the Pioneers, who are 6-0 in the conference and 7-2 overall. Jefferson-Morgan fell to 1-5 in the conference and 1-8 overall.
West Greene wide receiver Brice Anderson caught a pair of 42-yard touchdown passes and finished with four receptions for 94 yards.
Johnny Gilbert, who replaced the injured Cole Jones at quarterback,rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries and completed 6 of 12 passes for 38 yards with no interceptions.
Corey Wise opened the scoring for West Greene on a 1-yard scoring run.
Colt Fowler scored for J-M and also ran in the two-point conversion.