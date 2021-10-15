MONESSEN — Colin Brady rushed for 116 yards and scored twice and quarterback West Whipkey threw for two more as West Greene dumped Monessen, 28-14 in a Tri-County South Conference game Friday night that clinched a WPIAL Class A playoff berth for the Pioneers.
Brady scored on runs of 29 and 16 yards and Whipkey found Dalton Lucey for a 40-yards touchdown and Bryce Anderson for a seven-yard score for the Pioneers (5-0, 6-2). Whipkey completed 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards.
Jamar Bethea scored twice for Monessen (2-3, 3-5).