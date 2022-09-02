IMPERIAL — West Allegheny scored the last 40 points of the game to defeat South Fayette, 40-7, in a non-conference game Friday night.
South Fayette took a 7-0 lead when Drew Wolhorsky hit Nate Deanes with a 7-yards scoring pass 3:16 into the game.
Then West Allegheny took over. Two field goals by Brayden Lambert cut South Fayette's lead to 7-6. Then Nodin Tracy scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 6-yard run. He would also score on runs of 15 and 22 yards.
Brock Cornell would score the first of three third quarter scores when he ran it in from 8 yards out.
Michael Woodson scored the final TD of the game when he broke off a 22-yard run.
The win raise West Allegheny record to 2-0. The Indians have allowed just one touchdown on defense so far.
South Fayette fell to 1-1.
