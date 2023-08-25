CARMICHAELS — Waynesburg scored on its first three possessions and its defense shut down Carmichaels in a 35-0 nonconference victory Friday in Week Zero.
The Raiders were winless last season but took advantage of several Mikes' turnovers and quarterback Jake Stephenson rushed for 104 yards and threw for 118.
Waynesburg took advantage of a Carmichaels fumble and Breydon Woods scored on a six-yard run with 9:42 remaining in the first quarter. Dalton Taylor converted on the first of five PATs for a 7-0 lead.
Stephenson threw touchdown passes to Jack Ricciuti (14 yards) and Chase Fox (11 yards). Waynesburg's Daniel Huffman had an interception to stop a Mikes' drive at Raiders' 11 in the second quarter.
Stephenson had a four-yard touchdown run and Woods scored from two yards out.
