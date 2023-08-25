Waynesburg football helmet

CARMICHAELS — Waynesburg scored on its first three possessions and its defense shut down Carmichaels in a 35-0 nonconference victory Friday in Week Zero.

The Raiders were winless last season but took advantage of several Mikes' turnovers and quarterback Jake Stephenson rushed for 104 yards and threw for 118. 

