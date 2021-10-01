WAYNESBURG — A 24-game losing streak in the conference dissipated when Waynesburg dropped Frazier, 27-7, in a Century Conference game Friday night.
Breydon Woods scored three touchdowns on runs of 55, and 2 yards. He had 178 yards on 25 carries.
Jacob Stephenson also scored two touchdowns for the Raiders on runs of 5 and 4 yards. He had 96 yards on 14 carries.
Frazier (0-2, 0-6) scored the game's first touchdown, on a one-yard plunge by Braydon Boggs, but Woods' long jaunt tied the score and Stephenson's 5-yard TD early in the second quarter put Waynesburg (1-2, 2-4) in the lead for good.