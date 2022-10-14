Washington got back on track after last week's loss to Sto-Rox by shutting out Charleroi, 61-0, in the Class 2A Century Conference Friday.
The win puts Wash High's conference record at 3-1 and overall mark at 6-2. Charleroi is winless in four conference games and is 1-6 overall.
Zach Welsh scored three touchdowns all on runs of 5, 12 and 13 yards. Ruben Gordon scored on a 68-yard run and 20-yard pass from Davoun Fuse. Logan Carlisle took it over from 18 yards, Elijah Thomas caught a 6-yard TD from Fuse, Jaden Heyward snagged a 31 scoring pass from Logan Carlisle,and Caleb Patton had a 3-yard run to wrap up Wash High's scoring.
Wash High's offense rolled up 359 total yards and did not turn the ball over.
Washington's defense allowed Charleroi only two first downs, 26 rushing yards and 41 total.
