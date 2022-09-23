PITTSBURGH — Davoun Fuse completed 7 of 9 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns and scored a fourth on a run as Washington belted Brentwood 62-7 Friday night in a Class 2A Century Conference game at Brentwood.
Washington moved to 1-0 in the conference and 4-1 overall. Brentwood fell to 0-2 in the conference and 1-4 overall.
Zach Welsh rushed for 138 yards and scored a touchdown and Treshawn Porter gained 86 yards and scored twice. Carlos Harper scored on 6-yard run and a 65-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter.
Washington rolled up 540 total yards and held Brentwood to 59, including a net-0 rushing.
Washington scored on all seven possessions to take a 48-0 halftime lead. Washington's defense held Brentwood to two first downs.
Devoun Fuse threw three touchdowns, on each to Logan Carlisle, Ruben Gordon and Zxavian Willis. Fuse also scored on a 39-yard run in the first quarter.
Zach Welsh and Carlos Harper each had a scoring run.
Washington produced 258 rushing yards in the half.
