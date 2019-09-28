Zack Swartz passed for three touchdowns and ran for two scores as Washington remained undefeated with an easy 64-7 victory over winless Frazier in an Interstate Conference game at Wash High Stadium.
The Prexies (3-0, 6-0) led 14-0 after one quarter as Swartz scored on runs of six and one yards, then the Prexies broke open the game with a 35-point second quarter.
Sheliek Cox had two touchdown runs, of 24 and six yards, and recorded a sack that resulted in a safety. Zahmere Robinson caught a 22-yard TD pass from Swartz and returned an interception 44 yards for a score.
Swartz had touchdown passes of 36 yards to Brandon Patterson and 30 yards to Caleb Jackson. Swartz completed nine of 10 passes for 129 yards.
Frazier (0-4, 0-6) scored in the fourth quarter on a four-yard run by Brayden Baccino.