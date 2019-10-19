ALVERTON — Zack Swartz and Zahmere Robinson each returned interceptions for touchdowns and Washington overcame a slow start to roll past Southmoreland 44-16 in a Century Conference game Friday at Russ Grimm Field.
The win moves Washington to 7-0 in the conference and 9-0 overall. It also sets up a showdown next week with McGuffey in Claysville for the conference title.
Southmoreland (4-3, 5-4) forged a 9-0 lead early in the second quarter before Wash High started rolling. Swartz scored on a one-yard plunge and threw 42 yards to Caleb Jackson to put the Prexies ahead at 13-9.
Swartz and Robinson hooked up on an 84-yard TD pass before halftime, and Robinson opened the second-half scoring with a 70-yard interception return. He would add a 39-yard TD run before the quarter ended.
Swartz intercepted a Scotties pass in the fourth quarter and ran it back 53 yards for a score. Shaliek Cox's one-yard plunge capped the scoring.
Swartz was 5 of 8 passing for 148 yards and two scores.