JEFFERSON — Washington had eight different players score a touchdown as the Prexies rolled to a 60-0 nonconference victory over Jefferson-Morgan Friday night at Parker Field.
The win keeps Washington (2-0) undefeated.
The Prexies led 48-0 at halftime as they returned two interceptions and one fumble for scores.
Tayshwn Levy opened the scoring with a 32-yard TD run. Davon Fuse then threw scoring passes of 20 yards to Zach Welsh and 29 yards to Rueben Gordon to make it 21-0 in the first quarter.
Charles Harper returned an interception 29 yards for a score, and Brandon Patterson picked off a pass and scampered 50 yards on the return to make it 34-0 in the second quarter. Brenden Sibert had a 20-yard scoop and score and Eddie Lewis added a seven-yard scoring jaunt before halftime.
Corey Pettigrew had a one-yard TD plunge in the third quarter and Percy Dudley raced 15 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Jefferson-Morgan (0-2) was held to one first down and minus-78 yards total offense. Two of the Rockets' three passes were intercepted.