He touched the hearts of so many in his life, through his church, community, mentoring and coaching.
The greater Washington area loved George Robinson Jr. Today, it mourns his loss.
Robinson, 87, died Wednesday in hospice care.
A public viewing will be Tuesday from 2 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., 336 Wilson Ave., Washington. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church, 17 E. Walnut Street, Washington.
Robinson is a member of the Washington-Greene Co. Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame for Youth Service and was a former winner of the NAACP Human Rights Award in 1987.
He played football and baseball at Trinity High School. He also played football for the U.S. Marines and for two semi-pro teams – the Washington Mustangs and Washington Generals. He coached the Generals as well.
“He was the true pillar of the black community,” said David Gatling, president of the Washington Branch NAACP. Gatling was coached by Robinson at Wash High. “He was no nonsense. I learned a lot from him. I will not forget what he instilled in me.”
Robinson and former Wash High and Canon-McMillan football Coach Guy Montecalvo were the best of friends.
“I always tell people God blessed me with some very dear friends,” Montecalvo said. “I never had a more fiercely loyal or better man to be a friend. I never had a brother; George was even more than an older brother to me.
“He had a heart of gold and a heart for kids. He truly would do anything for anybody. He lived that.”
His impact on kids and the community is immeasurable.
“Coach George was a wise man to us players,” said Justin Gregula, the quarterback on the Little Prexies’ PIAA and WPIAL Class AA championship team in 2001.
“What I loved about him is that he trimmed the fat. He was precise with his words and didn’t hold back. He would hit you with some honesty, humble you, and then pick you up.”
“Coach Robinson seemed to be involved with youth sports as long as I can remember,” said Rob Mazzie, who played at Wash High and whose father joined Robinson on Montecalvo’s original coaching staff at Wash High in 1980.
“Obviously, he was well-respected by the community. George seemed to be the one to really bring the (African-American) kids into the football program and stood side-by-side with Guy when it came to discipline. He was very strict and held kids accountable and was also the first one to put his arm around a kid when he knew that kid was having problems at home.”
While highly competitive, Robinson still made friends with opposing coaches.
Said Terry Havelka, longtime Burgettstown coach: “George was a great man.”
Added Jim Dumm of Charleroi, who squared off coaching wise with Robinson many times and played for him with the Generals: “I loved George. He taught me about the heart.”
Robinson assisted Montecalvo in football at Wash High and Canon-McMillan from 1980 to 2010.
“He always called me Boss,” Montecalvo said. “I was anything but his boss. He was just a special, special guy.
