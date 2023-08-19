A .500 record in conference play is extremely unusual for the Washington High School football team.
That is exactly what Wash High was in the Class 2A Century Conference a season ago.
The Little Prexies defeated Charleroi and Waynesburg Central. They lost – were handled by – Sto-Rox, Keystone Oaks and McGuffey.
It wasn’t a lot of fun last season for players and coaches alike.
To their credit, the Prexies rose up in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs and upended Serra Catholic to avenge an early-season non-conference loss.
It was one of the few bright spots for Wash High.
Some players have moved on via graduation, others have transferred and some just didn’t come out for the team this year.
Change can sometimes be good and that is the exact approach the Prexies are taking in 2023.
“’We’re excited,” said veteran Coach Mike Bosnic. “The kids have had good attitudes all summer.”
Washington will be led by senior receiver-defensive back – and possible quarterback – Ruben Gordon, running back Eddie Lewis and senior receiver Zxavien Willis.
“I think we’re going to improve,” Bosnic said. “I don’t know how much depth we will have.”
Lewis rushed for 896 yards last season, averaging 7.2 yards per carry and scored 12 rushing touchdowns.
Gordon had 28 receptions for 594 yards, averaging 21.2 yards per catch with 12 touchdowns. Willis caught 16 passes for 293 yards, averaging 18.3 yards per catch.
That trio might only be as good as two sophomores progress at quarterback. Those two players are Caleb Patton (5-10, 140) and Tristen Reed (6-4, 160).
“Right now, there are just so inexperienced,” Bosnic said. “We need to help both guys get better. They are both talented. We’ve talked about using Ruben there some as well. Right now, (Patton and Reed) are dead even. Both of those guys have good qualities.
“Both guys are working on things. It’s exciting to see them grow. Both are going to be really good players. Neither are established right now.”
The Prexies have potential up front and will feature sophomore guard Joe Wilson (6-3, 250) who will anchor the line. He was named all-conference as a freshman.
Other top linemen include senior guard-tight end, Tyler Roberts (6-2, 212), sophomore center-tackle Jayden Nemeth (6-5, 220), junior center-guard Alexander Green (5-11, 180), junior Kar’zel Daugherty (6-3, 240) and senior tackle De’Ondre Daugherty (6-6, 255).
“Joe’s one of the strongest I’ve seen,” Bosnic said. “Wrestling helped him. If he continues to work on the football field, Joe has a chance to do big things.”
With Gordon (6-2, 173) and Willis (6-0, 170) at receiver, among others, it is clearly a position of strength.
“They are tremendous athletes,” Bosnic said of the duo. “Ruben is one of the fastest athletes in the WPIAL.”
Others at the position are senior Travis Crutcher (6-3, 170), sophomore Tyler Crawford (5-10, 150) and senior Elijah Thomas (5-8, 172).
Bosnic added that Crawford also punts and placekicks.
Wash High struggled throughout last season. After winning its first two games over Class A Monessen (54-22) and Clairton (48-20), the Prexies lost to Serra Catholic, 35-34.
Victories over Greensburg Central Catholic, Brentwood and Waynesburg Central followed. But Wash High lost three of its last four regular-season games, including defeats to Sto-Rox, 36-0, Keystone Oaks, 35-21, and McGuffey, 43-23.
The offense struggled but still scored points. The defense fell apart in several games and Bosnic said poor tackling and lack of focus and discipline undermined that unit.
“Discipline and tackling were the big reasons we had problems on defense last season,” Bosnic said. “You must want to tackle. Last year. we had so many opportunities and didn’t get it done.”
Bosnic expects team harmony and a much better attitude throughout the squad this season.
“At times, we didn’t have any fun last year,” Bosnic said. “As a coach that is hard and disappointing. It’s important to have good attitudes and the kids to have fun.
“The attitude has been much better. Our numbers are down but the junior high numbers are busting at the seams. This will be challenging. I know these kids will compete. There’s no doubt in my mind. I like the challenge. They are working hard and together.”
