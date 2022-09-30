Washington spread the scoring around on the way to a 59-14 victory over Waynesburg in the Class 2A Interstate Conference on FRiday night at Wash High Stadium.
The Prexies moved to 2-0 in the conference and 5-1 overall. Waynesburg fell to 0-3 in the conference and 0-6 overall. This was the Raiders ninth consecutive loss.
Zach Welsh opened the scoring with a 48-yard run. Carlos Harper got the Prexies defense involved when he returned a fumble 39 yards for a TD.
Eddie Lewis was next, breaking off a 29-yard scoring run. Quarterback Davoun Fuse threw two touchdowns in the first half, hitting Zxavian Willis for a 51-yard score and Reuben Gordon from nine yards out.
Lewis scored his second TD of the game on a 53-yard run. It came right after a Brenden Sibert 43-yard scoring run.
Lewis would add a third score, this one from 29 yards to end the third quarter.
Chase Fox and Breydon Woods score on runs for Waynesburg.
