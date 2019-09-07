HERMAN — Zack Swartz passed for three touchdowns and ran for two others, Zahmere Robinson accounted for three scores and Washington High School rolled to a 58-16 victory over Summit Academy in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.
It was the 700th victory in Washington football history.
The undefeated Little Prexies (3-0) got off to a fast start against the winless Knights (0-3), scoring 26 first-quarter points and forging a 46-0 lead in the third quarter.
Robinson got things rolling for Wash High by scoring on a 90-yard run for the first touchdown of the game. Before the first quarter drew to a close, Swartz ran 10 yards for a score, connected with Robinson on a 36-yard TD pass and tossed a five-yard touchdown to Caleb Jackson.
Swartz completed 12 of 18 passes for 142 yards. Seven of the completions went to Robinson and accounted for 90 yards.
Robinson and Swartz hooked up for a 14-yard touchdown that gave Washington a 32-0 lead in the second quarter.
Swartz had a one-yard TD plunge in the third quarter and Mike Allen scored on a three-yard scamper. Asa Charnik had a one-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and Chance Cohen returned a kickoff 84 yards for Washington's final touchdown.
All of Summit Academy's points were scored in the fourth quarter.