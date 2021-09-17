WAYNESBURG — Washington received touchdowns from seven different players and the Prexies remained undefeated with a 57-14 win over Waynesburg in the Century Conference opener for both teams.
Breydon Woods got Waynesburg off to a good start by returning the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown. Washington, however, reeled off the game's next 57 points, including 49 in the first half.
The Prexies would lead 35-7 at the end of the first quarter. Tayshawn Levy, who rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns, reeled off scoring runs of 64 and 27 yards in the opening quarter to put Washington in the lead.
Zach Welsh followed with a 20-yard TD scamper and Davon Fuse scrambled 31 yards for another score. Fuse then threw a 55-yard TD pass to Ruben Gordon to make it 35-7.
Mario Griffin picked off a Waynesburg pass and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown, and Carolos Harper broke off a 55-yard touchdown run as the lead grew to 49-7 at halftime.
Elijah Odom's 22-yard scoring jaunt in the third quarter was the final TD for Washington.
Waynesburg's Devon Cowell capped the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown reception on a pass by Jacob Stephenson in the fourth quarter.
Wash High rushed for 391 yards and finished with 449 yards total offense. Waynesburg was held to 24 rushing yards and 136 in total offense. Stephenson completed eight of 21 passes.