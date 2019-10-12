Zack Swartz had a hand in five touchdowns to propel Washington to a 56-14 victory over Beth-Center in a Class 2A Century Conference game Friday night at Wash High Stadium.
Washington moved to 5-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall. The Prexies have two conference games remaining, both on the road, next Friday at playoff-bound Southmoreland and at undefeated McGuffey in two weeks.
Beth-Center fell to 0-6 and 0-8 overall.
Swartz had runs of 1, 33 and 54 yards and passed for two touchdowns, both to Caleb Jackson. Tayshawn Levy, Isaiah Edwards and Shaliek Cox also scored. Swartz hit 5 of 6 passes for 101 yards and rushed for 125 yards. Levy ran for 117 yards on 12 carries and Jackson caught 4 passes for 93 yards.
Devin Dingle scored both TDs for Beth-Center.