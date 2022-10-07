McKEES ROCKS – It was supposed to be a good game.
It didn’t end up being one.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
McKEES ROCKS – It was supposed to be a good game.
It didn’t end up being one.
Washington and Sto-Rox met Friday night with first place in the Class 2A Century Conference on the line.
It ended up being a mismatch.
Sto-Rox scored the first four times it had the ball and added another score toward the end of the first half to polish off a 36-0 win.
“I don’t even think we gave ourselves a chance tonight,” Wash High coach Mike Bosnic said. “We played a really good football team, and we didn’t tackle. We didn’t play physical at all. They beat us up up front, and we’re not going to have a chance if we play like that.”
Wash High’s offense came in averaging 52 points a game, and Sto-Rox shut it out.
“The defense has been stepping up for us all year,” Sto-Rox first-year coach Marvin Mills said. “I let them know that they had to bring the same intensity they brought the last three weeks. Today, our offensive started clicking where we really wanted it. So, that’s what happens.”
The Vikings (4-0, 4-2) got the party started on their first possession, one that ended on a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Jenkins to Zay Davis.
The pass moved Jenkins – who finished 11-20 with 194 Yards and three touchdowns – to fifth place on the school’s all-time passing list, ahead of somebody named Chuck Fusina.
Fusina ended up being a Heisman Trophy runner-up for Penn State in 1978.
“It means a lot,” Jenkins said. “Chuck Fusina, you know, his name’s on the wall.”
Jenkins got to meet Fusina earlier Friday.
“He’s a cool guy,” Jenkins said. “He said I can call him whenever I want.”
Mills loves what his QB brings to the table.
“Every week, he’s stepping up,” Mills said. “He needed 45 yards to go in fifth-place all-time in Sto-Rox history passing. I’m glad that didn’t bother him.”
“Josh, he’s doing some great things. If he stays the course, who knows where he can be by the end of the season.”
Sto-Rox kept the beat going in its next possession, going ahead by two scores on a 30-yard pass from Jenkins to Amere Hibbler.
The Vikings scored on a 6-yard run by Emir Short, a 7-yard Hibbler run and a 36-yard pass from Jenkins to Jaymont Green-Miller put the mercy rule in effect before halftime.
Sto-Rox hasn’t officially clinched a conference championship yet, but its next two opponents – at Brentwood and home against Waynesburg – are a combined 1-11.
Wash High (2-1, 5-2) looks to get back on the horse next Friday at home against Charleroi. Kickoff is at 7.
Bosnic knows things have to be different for this year to end positively.
“We’re going to make a lot of changes,” Bosnic said. “We’re going to look at the film, and obviously, we’re going to have to make some changes. We’ll make changes, and we’ll get better. But at this point, we’re not going to be able to beat a good football team unless we start coming off the ball up front and we tackle better.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.