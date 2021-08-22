By John Sacco
For the Observer-Reporter
The Wash High Prexies’ football team will feature new uniforms, a different color scheme – featuring the addition of graphite to the traditional blue and black – and white helmets for the first time in 40 years.
A fresh coat of paint, so to speak, will not cover up what ailed the 2020 version of Wash High football.
To be better this season?
“We need to be more focused, more disciplined and make fewer turnovers and penalties,” veteran head coach Mike Bosnic said.
Wash High undermined itself last season with too many fumbles and untimely penalties.
“It can’t be that way,” Bosnic said.
The highly successful veteran coach is confident that the new uniform and color scheme won’t be the only dramatic change in 2021.
“We knew last year we had some big shoes to fill,” said Bosnic, who is entering his 13th season at Wash High. “We had some guys who hadn’t played full-time before. We had a first-year quarterback, no seven-on-sevens because of the pandemic and we had very little offseason workouts because we were shut down two or three times.
“We had a combination of worst-case scenarios. I think we are finding solutions right now. I feel good where we are right now. Some of what hurt us last year will simply be being more focused and disciplined. You’re always going to face adversity, any team will. The ball is not going to bounce your way or things won’t always go as planned. How we react to that is important. You have to overcome it.”
While it wasn’t a season the Prexies have grown used to, it wasn’t all negative.
A one-point season-opening loss to McGuffey was stinging. A lopsided loss to Trinity in a non-conference game later in the season also was difficult as was a thumping at the hands of Apollo-Ridge in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals.
Wash High did win five of eight overall and won five of six Century Conference games to finish second.
The Prexies came up big in the regular-season finale by routing Frazier in what amounted to a playoff-clinching game for the winner.
That win was Washington’s school-record 38th straight at Wash High Stadium. The Prexies have not lost at home since Nov. 1, 2013 – a 35-27 playoff loss to Seton-LaSalle.
Without question, because of its tradition, which has spanned decades, the Prexies are held to a higher standard.
Three different schools have won the conference that past three seasons. Wash High is eager to get back to the top.
That effort will begin with junior quarterback Davoun Fuse (6-3, 190).
The Prexies are hoping Fuse can ignite the offense by throwing and running the ball.
“Davoun is a special athlete,” Bosnic said. “He has a lot going for him. He has size and is a great athlete. The difference now is he has maturity. He has matured and he is becoming a leader. He’s learning to lead by example. He has the potential to be a big-time prospect.”
He will be surrounded by other skill players including senior running back Tayshawn Levy (6-0, 190), junior running back Carlos Harper (6-2, 200) and receivers including seniors Taviaire Vereen and Nyzevion Ledbetter-Brown (6-1, 145), juniors Anthony Adkins (6-0, 155) and sophomore Ruben Gordon (6-2, 160).
Bosnic also pointed to senior two-way lineman Cameron Carter-Green (6-0, 285), sophomore center-defensive end Wayne Sparks Gatling (5-11, 194), senior receiver-defensive back Mario Griffin, sophomore linebacker Tierone Barnes (5-9, 170), junior linebacker Nick Blanchette (5-10, 165), sophomore running back-defensive back Elijah Odom (5-10, 150), senior guard-linebacker Elijah Wise (5-11, 210), junior two-way lineman Kevin McCracken (5-10, 245), and juniors Joel Rush (6-0, 210) ad Wyatt Young (6-4, 300), both two-way linemen.
“We didn’t handle things well sometimes last season,” Bosnic said. “That has to be different. The kids have talked about that, and they see it. I believe if we’re focused and right, there is no one we can’t play with. We have high expectations.”